Soap Legend John Reilly Dead at 84

John Reilly, 84, who starred on multiple daytime dramas during his illustrious career, died on January 9. His daughter Caitlin took to her Instagram page to announce her father's death,

Reilly began his soap opera career in 1974 as Dr. Dan Stewart on the CBS daytime drama, As The World Turns. He also appeared on Sunset Beach (Del), Passions (Alistair), briefly on Days of Our Lives, and on the prime time drama Dallas.

Reilly is best known for his role as Sean Donely, the WSB compatriot of Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), on the long-running ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. During his GH stint, he was half of a popular couple with Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt). He returned to ABC for General Hospital: Night Shift's season finale in 2008. Reilly's last appearance on GH was in 2013.

Reilly is survived by his wife Liz and daughter Caitlin.