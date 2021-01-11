A reckoning is coming for Charlie (Mike Manning) on Days of Our Lives. The actor opened up to Soap Hub about what will happen once Salemites discover that Charlie raped Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and the effect it will have on his relationship with Allie's cousin Claire (Isabel Durant).

The horrible truth of Charlie's crimes will come out soon, but the Titan intern isn't going to just admit what he did. Manning noted:

Charlie wishes he could erase everything that happened with Allie; especially because she’s Claire's cousin. There’s going to be an inward struggle… a tug-of-war. Half of Charlie feels really badly, wants to cry, get on his knees, and beg Allie’s forgiveness. The other half of Charlie is going to fight to have this secret stay a secret.

When Claire visits Charlie at the police station and asks him about the allegations, he denies them. Manning teased:

The scenes between Charlie and Claire are very heartfelt. As soon as they yelled, 'Cut,” Isabel and I were just in tears. We hugged each other. She said, ‘Oh my God. I’m so sorry.’ I said, ‘I’m so sorry, too.’ Isabel is such a talented actor and what she’s bringing to Claire is really making it tough for Charlie not to just confess everything.

Charlie is set to double down on his lies. Manning added: