Shawna Thomas Joins CBS This Morning as Executive Producer

CBS This Morning is welcoming a new executive producer to its ranks. Deadline reports that Shawna Thomas has signed on to head up the morning show, starting Feb. 1. Previous EP Diana Miller left the show in October 2020.

Previously, Thomas worked on a content development executive at Quibi, working on short-form news programming from CBS, NBC, and BBC News. Before that, she was Vice News' Washington, D.C. bureau chief, helming on policy and politics coverage for Vice News Tonight and overseeing Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning episodes. Prior to Vice, she spent more than a decade at NBC News and was a senior producer on Meet the Press.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said of Thomas:

She’s a hands-on storyteller, accomplished journalist and an inspiring leader. Shawna has consistently embraced new ways and platforms to deliver high-quality journalism to audiences everywhere.

Thomas added: