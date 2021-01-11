Hunter King

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) gets cautioned by her big cousin Nate (Sean Dominic) about her romance with Billy (Jason Thompson). Watch for Lily to learn about Billy's recent misdeeds while making him fess up to them. Will this latest revelation torpedo their budding relationship?

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case) discuss Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and her behavior, and make a choice surrounding her. Look for Nick to push Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to stand up for herself. Will his pep talk backfire?

Summer: The tartlet hits (Hunter King) SoCal on her quest to get intel on Sally (Courtney Hope). Summer hits pay dirt when she learns Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and scheming Sally were once engaged. Summer plans a dinner meeting to get the 411 on the conniving redhead, and sets up a joint venture with Spencer Publications. When Wyatt arrives for the meeting, Kyle (Michael Mealor) leaves Summer alone to get the tea on Sally.

Summer brings up the Spencer collaboration and mentions Sally. She tries to pry info from Wyatt, but he doesn't bite. Later, Summer meets publishing tycoon "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who gives the green light for the collaboration. Once Bill departs, Summer takes another crack at getting the goods, but Wyatt once more blows her off.

Meanwhile, Wyatt's girlfriend Florence "Flo" Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is listening in on their conversation. She makes her way over to Summer and lets her know she can help her find out everything there is to know about Sally Spectra.

Chelsea: The fashion designer/con artist (Melissa Claire Egan) gets pushed to her limit.

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) has a showdown with Sharon regarding Adam (Mark Grossman).

Adam: The black sheep Newman looks to Sharon for support. How will Chelsea and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) react?

Nikki: Genoa City's influential socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) frets that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick's relationships will fray beyond the point of repair.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) and her hubby (Donny Boaz) map out their future. Look for Abby to turn to big sister Victoria and open up to her.

Devon: The brooding billionaire's (Bryton James) latest move stuns Nate.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets schooled.

Phyllis/Kevin: Red meets up with Kevin (Greg Rikaart). She hopes he'll give up Gloria's (Judith Chapman) flash drive, which has the details surrounding a Los Angeles-based Newman employee who embezzled funds under Victoria's watch. Phyllis is banking on using the info to blackmail Victoria, but she hits a snag when Kevin balks at forking over the information. He knows Red's plan will blow up in her face and leave him a casualty of her schemes.

Phyllis attempts to bribe Kevin to get the flash drive, but the computer hacker stands his ground. Look for Phyllis to take matters into her own hands.