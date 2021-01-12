Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital is planning a tribute to John Reilly (ex-Sean) this spring, according to Variety. The actor recently died at age 84.

Executive producer Frank Valentini told Variety that Reilly "was a huge part of the ‘GH’ history and will be honored in an upcoming episode that the writers are working on now.” The soap has adjusted its schedule due to COVID. But the writing and production teams are currently working on shows for the end of the first quarter of 2021 and beginning of the second quarter.