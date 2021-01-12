WATCH: Relive the Beginning of The Bay on Popstar! TV

Season six of The Bay may be over but that doesn't mean viewers can't get in on the past fun. The Daytime Emmy-winning digital drama has dropped throwback episodes of the series on Popstar! TV with The Bay: The Beginning. Ten episodes have been released and never-before-seen footage has been remastered.

Viewers can take a look back at Bay City socialite Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) and her rebellious and defiant teenage son, Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews). The long-running sudser kicks off with Sara's eldest son Brian's (then played by Dylan Bruce) hot mess of an engagement party to fiancée Zoey (Taylor Stanley).

Fans will get a look back at all of the denizens of Bay City, such as Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford), Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow), Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers), Sofia Madison (Jackie Zeman), and additional original series regulars, including Lilly Melgar as Janice Ramos, Charles Shaughnessy as Capt. Elliot Sanders , Lane Davies as Detective Mackenzie Johnson, and more, with a special guest appearance by the late Jed Allan as Harold Johnson!

Take a peek at what's to come below!

The Bay: The Beginning starts Jan. 12 at 8 PM EST with an encore presentation at 11 PM EST on Popstar! TV.