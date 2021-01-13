Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 13, 2021

All My Children
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will star in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, playing Alma, grandmother of Emmett Till
Ambitions
As the World Turns
- Tanya Clarke (ex-Shelby/Patricia) stars in the new Lifetime movie The Evil Twin, airing Jan. 16 at 8 PM EST
- Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) stars in the 2013 film Jody Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which is heading to Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club
Days of Our Lives
- Taylor Spreitler (ex-Mia) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) star in 2020's Lifetime movie Driven to the Edge, which is heading to Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club
- Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad) will star in the psychosexual horror flick Into the Dark: Tentacles, debuting Feb. 12 from Hulu and Blumhouse Television
Daytime Divas
- Camille Guaty (ex-Nina) will recur on Season 3 of The Rookie
Dynasty
- Elaine Hendrix (Alexis) will voice the dog Daphne in the animated short Dogs Playing Poker, airing during Fox's NFL coverage
General Hospital
General Hospital: Night Shift
- Sri Rao (former head writer) will launch Bollywood Kitchen, an interactive show, at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, in association with Hypokrit Theatre Company
One Live to Live
- Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) will guest star on an episode of ABC's The Rookie as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine, airing Jan. 24 at 10 PM EST
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the new Lifetime movie Dying For a Daughter, airing Jan. 17 at 8 PM EST
Passions
The Young and the Restless
- Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy) will guest star on the Jan. 13 episode of Chicago Med on NBC at 8 PM EST
- Loren Lott (ex-Ana) finished filming her first movie, Favorite Son, she announced on Instagram
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) stars in Dead in the Water, debuting on Jan. 15 on Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club