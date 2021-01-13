Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 13, 2021

All My Children

  • Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will star in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, playing Alma, grandmother of Emmett Till 

Ambitions

As the World Turns

  • Tanya Clarke (ex-Shelby/Patricia) stars in the new Lifetime movie The Evil Twin, airing Jan. 16 at 8 PM EST
  • Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) stars in the 2013 film Jody Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which is heading to Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club

Days of Our Lives

  • Taylor Spreitler (ex-Mia) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) star in 2020's Lifetime movie Driven to the Edge, which is heading to Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club
  • Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad) will star in the psychosexual horror flick Into the Dark: Tentacles, debuting Feb. 12 from Hulu and Blumhouse Television

Daytime Divas

  • Camille Guaty (ex-Nina) will recur on Season 3 of The Rookie

Dynasty

  • Elaine Hendrix (Alexis) will voice the dog Daphne in the animated short Dogs Playing Poker, airing during Fox's NFL coverage

General Hospital

General Hospital: Night Shift

  • Sri Rao (former head writer) will launch Bollywood Kitchen, an interactive show, at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, in association with Hypokrit Theatre Company

One Live to Live

Passions

The Young and the Restless

  • Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy) will guest star on the Jan. 13 episode of Chicago Med on NBC at 8 PM EST
  • Loren Lott (ex-Ana) finished filming her first movie, Favorite Son, she announced on Instagram
  • Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) stars in Dead in the Water, debuting on Jan. 15 on Lifetime's streaming service Lifetime Movie Club

