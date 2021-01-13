General Hospital's Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor Dish Carly and Jason's Future
General Hospital co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor spoke to Soaps.com about what's next for Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton). The BFFs are currently mourning the presumed-dead Sonny (Maurice Benard) and figuring out what their next (criminal) steps should be.
Could their future involve rekindling a long-dormant romantic spark? O'Connor mused:
There is always the question of how close can Jason and Carly get, especially when Sonny is out of the picture and believed to be dead. We’ll wait and see.
Van Etten described Carly and Jason as "one of the great loves of one another’s lives,” adding that “doesn’t necessarily mean romantic love."
And the path would be open romantically for Stone Cold. After all, Sam (Kelly Monaco) ended things with Jason over his mob ties.
The soap scribe explained:
Under ideal circumstances, there would be no question as to whether or not Jason and Sam would spend the rest of their lives together. But right now, Sam believes she is making the right decision for her family, and Jason agrees. They’ll always be in each other’s lives, but Jason believes staying away is the right thing to do for now.