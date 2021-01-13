Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor spoke to Soaps.com about what's next for Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton). The BFFs are currently mourning the presumed-dead Sonny (Maurice Benard) and figuring out what their next (criminal) steps should be.

Could their future involve rekindling a long-dormant romantic spark? O'Connor mused:

There is always the question of how close can Jason and Carly get, especially when Sonny is out of the picture and believed to be dead. We’ll wait and see.

Van Etten described Carly and Jason as "one of the great loves of one another’s lives,” adding that “doesn’t necessarily mean romantic love."

And the path would be open romantically for Stone Cold. After all, Sam (Kelly Monaco) ended things with Jason over his mob ties.

The soap scribe explained: