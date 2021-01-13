As Salem learns the truth about Charlie (Mike Manning) raping Allie (Lindsay Arnold) on Days of Our Lives, viewers will be able to see what happened for themselves. Manning shared with Soap Hub that a flashback of Allie's assault will air.

He explained:

You’ll see it in the next month or two. We actually shot what happened between Charlie and Allie.

Of filming the actual scenes, Manning remembered:

That entire week I felt sick. My stomach hurt.

He added: