Mike Manning Says Days of Our Lives Will Air Charlie-Allie Rape Flashback
As Salem learns the truth about Charlie (Mike Manning) raping Allie (Lindsay Arnold) on Days of Our Lives, viewers will be able to see what happened for themselves. Manning shared with Soap Hub that a flashback of Allie's assault will air.
RELATED: Days of Our Lives' Mike Manning Teases Big Charlie Reveal
He explained:
You’ll see it in the next month or two. We actually shot what happened between Charlie and Allie.
Of filming the actual scenes, Manning remembered:
That entire week I felt sick. My stomach hurt.
He added:
Lindsay and I had some really honest conversations about it. We wanted to do the characters and the story justice. It was an awful thing that Charlie did, and that really happens to people in life. We really wanted to show the ugly side of what happened. We didn’t want to shy away from it.