Star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host Jeopardy!

From the football field to the Jeopardy! studio! Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will host an upcoming episode of the game show, he announced on the Jan. 12 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

In the wake of Alex Trebek's recent death, a series of celebrities will guest host the program. The Los Angeles Times previously reported that Katie Couric will helm one episode, while Rodgers, who once won an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, confirmed his turn at the podium himself.

At a Packers press conference, Rodgers said he might have "jumped the gun" in making his announcement before the show confirmed it. He said:

I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting.

He added:

When the opportunity came up in 2015, I mean that was a dream come true to be on there. To get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing.