The Haves and the Have Nots Ending After Eight Seasons

Photo Credit: OWN

The Haves and the Have Nots, OWN's longest-running scripted drama, is saying goodbye. The Tyler Perry prime time sudser is set to end at the end of its current eighth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which stars soap grads Tika Sumpter, Rome Flynn, Eva Tamargo and Peter Parros, alongside John Schneider, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O'Connell, Brett Davis, and Brock Yurich, will air its final episodes in May.

The series debuted in 2013 and centers around the intricate and complicated relationships of the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families, and their employees.

In a statement OWN's Oprah Winfrey said,

The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement. It's all due to one man's creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my 'big little brother, Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.

The Haves and the Have Nots airs at 8 PM EST on OWN.