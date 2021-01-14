ABC Soap Stars Team Up for 'ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway'

ABC Daytime

ABC soaps stars from past sudsers and General Hospital are coming together for a great cause. The actors are teaming up and reuniting for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a one-night only streaming concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fans can watch performances by All My Children stars Bobbie Eakes (ex-Krystal), Melissa Claire Egan (ex-Annie), Vincent Irizarry (ex-David), Eva LaRue (ex-Maria), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca), Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda), and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson), with One Life To Live actors Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr), BethAnn Fuenmayor (ex-Talia), Kathy Brier (ex-Marcie), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), David Gregory (ex-Ford), Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline), Catherine Hickland (ex-Lindsay), Mark Lawson (ex-Brody), Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora), Jason Tam (ex-Markko), and Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston), and GH star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), along with former co-stars Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny) and Anthony Geary (ex-Luke).

From 2005, ABC daytime actors appeared on stage at New York City’s Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. Years later, ABC actors revisit their performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC diva Lucci remarked about the event,

It was such an incredible privilege and joy to join my fellow co-stars to perform in the seven ABC Daytime Salutes concerts to benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. There are no fans like ABC Daytime fans. Their love and support continue to astonish us. We can’t wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time.

Soap fans will also have the chance for participate in a one-on-one virtual meet-and-greets with their favorite daytime actors on Saturday, Feb. 13. Information on tickets and the lineup of special guests will be announced later this month.

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway streams for free on Feb. 11 at 8 PM EST here.