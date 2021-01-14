Days of Our Lives' Bryan Dattilo Explains What New Contract Means to Him

Recently signed to a contract on Days of Our Lives, Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) is grateful and thrilled for his new deal. He shared his thoughts on what it meant with Soap Opera Digest.

Of the move from recurring to contract, Dattilo dished:

It means one thing … respect, baby, respect.

In particular, he's looking forward to playing a role in some family storylines. Dattilo shared:

I think it was a little weird not to be a part of things when Allie [Lindsay Arnold] started going through some stuff, as her father, so I think having Lucas be a part of things gives the character a lot more validity and a lot more substance that I can’t wait to play.

