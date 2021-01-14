Days of Our Lives' Bryan Dattilo Explains What New Contract Means to Him
Recently signed to a contract on Days of Our Lives, Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) is grateful and thrilled for his new deal. He shared his thoughts on what it meant with Soap Opera Digest.
RELATED: Bryan Dattilo Bumped to Contract Status on Days of Our Lives
Of the move from recurring to contract, Dattilo dished:
It means one thing … respect, baby, respect.
In particular, he's looking forward to playing a role in some family storylines. Dattilo shared:
I think it was a little weird not to be a part of things when Allie [Lindsay Arnold] started going through some stuff, as her father, so I think having Lucas be a part of things gives the character a lot more validity and a lot more substance that I can’t wait to play.