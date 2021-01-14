Days of Our Lives' Bryan Dattilo Explains What New Contract Means to Him

Steven Bergman Photography

Recently signed to a contract on Days of Our Lives, Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) is grateful and thrilled for his new deal. He shared his thoughts on what it meant with Soap Opera Digest.

Of the move from recurring to contract, Dattilo dished:

It means one thing … respect, baby, respect.

In particular, he's looking forward to playing a role in some family storylines. Dattilo shared: