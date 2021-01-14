Jeopardy! Announces More Celebrity Guest Hosts

On the heels of the news football player Aaron Rodgers will be guest hosting Jeopardy!, EP Mike Richards shared the names of some more celebrities who will stand at Alex Trebek's famed podium. According to Deadline, Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, and journalist Bill Whitaker will take their turns hosting the trivia show,

RELATED: Star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host Jeopardy!

RELATED: Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards Talks Alex Trebek's Final Episode avnd Host Hunt

As a part of each star's stint, the game show will donate a sum to the charity of the celeb's choosing. The amount in question will be the total earnings of contestants quizzing during the weeks that person is hosting.

Former champ Ken Jennings helmed episodes this week. Richards himself will do the honors for the two-week interval between Jennings' episodes and those hosted by the above guests. More famous faces are still to be announced.