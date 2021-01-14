Kristian Alfonso to Feature in 'Landry' Movie Series on Lifetime

Days of Our Lives alum Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) is heading to Lifetime. Per Entertainment Tonight, the fan-favorite actress has signed on to star in a series of movies, based on V.C. Andrews' Landry series. 

The actress shared excitedly on Instagram:

All four films will air across two weekends, all airing at 8 PM EST. The first, Ruby, premieres on Saturday, March 20, with Pearl in the Mist coming up on Sunday, March 21. All That Glitters will air on Saturday, March 27, while the final flick, Hidden Jewel, is scheduled for Sunday, March 28. Alfonso will headline Glitters and Jewel, in particular.

Alfonso isn't the only daytime name to headline the projectThe Young and the RestlessLauralee Bell (Christine) is also slated to star.

Watch the movies' trailer below.

 

