Tammin Sursok Shares Husband Has COVID While "Hospitals Are Full"

Tammin Sursok

The Young and the Restless alum Tammin Sursok (ex-Colleen) is sharing some tough news. The actress posted on Instagram that her hubby, Sean McEwen, has contracted COVID-19. He is suffering from a 103-degree fever while "hospitals are full."

Sursok and their daughters have tested negative twice and demonstrate no symptoms, but are still quarantining and following all regulations. She added:

I’ve been really scared and in a dark place and I’m writing this to say I’m struggling and I love you all and this community.



Read her full post below.