The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are crossing over starting this week, and trouble's a-brewin'. Summer Newman (Hunter King) heads to Los Angeles to get the scoop on her rival, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

What type of dirt Summer hope to find on Sally, and why? King opened up to TV Insider. Asked if Summer sees Sally as a threat, King responded:

Definitely, both a romantic and business rival in terms of Kyle [Michael Mealor). Summer may not want to admit this, but she may be threatened by this newcomer. Summer’s been the 'bad girl' so she can likely sense one when she sees one. She wants to find out who exactly she’s dealing with and how far Sally would go to get what she wants.

After digging up the dirt on Sally's L.A. past from Bill (Don Diamont), Sally's deceived ex, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and her kidnap victim, Flo (Katrina Bowden), Summer sees Sally in a whole new light.

Could the redhead ever be a danger to Summer in Genoa City? King answered:

Yes, depending on what Summer finds out. After talking to Flo, there might be a part of Summer that’s a little bit scared of Sally, but she’ll never show it.

What might happen if Sally turns the tables on super-sleuth Summer? King mused: