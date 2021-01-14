WATCH: Wendy Williams Teases New Lifetime Documentary

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams: The Movie is set to debut on Jan. 30 on Lifetime, to be followed by a documentary called Wendy Williams: What a Mess (watch the trailer here). Wendy Williams herself opened up to Extra's Billy Bush about the tough truths she's sharing in the doc.

Asked if filming the documentary was cathartic, Williams replied of (now) ex-husband Kevin Hunter:

Well, it was cathartic to get him out of my life, to divorce him.

In the special, she'll be getting real about the ups and down of her relationship with Hunter. Williams dished:

Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son… and I found out and I could've divorce him then, but I said, ‘No, I have a son and I'm not going to have any more children’… I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.

The host told Bush she dealt with addiction issues. She was also a victim of date rape, but she refused to name her assailant in the documentary. Williams explained that decision, saying:

The reason I didn't say his name in the documentary is because I couldn't believe I was saying so much about everybody and everything.

Watch the full interview below.