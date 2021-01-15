Dynasty and Santa Barbara Alum Peter Mark Richman Dead at 93

Dynasty and Santa Barbara actor Peter Mark Richman has died at age 93, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actor's publicist reported that the performer passed away from natural causes at his home in Woodland Hills, California.

During his decades-long career, Richman popped up on shows like Three's Company, Cain's Hundred, Beverly Hills, 90210, Matlock, Bonanza, and more. But soap fans will remember Richman as wheeling and dealing lawyer Andrew Laird on Dynasty from 1981 to 1984. A Carrington family and corporate attorney, Laird was more than a little involved in schemes involving the Carringtons and Colbys.

Richman also originated the role of C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara. He only played the patriarch for fewer than 30 episodes, but the character of C.C., established by the silver-haired actor, went on to become a force to be reckoned with in daytime.

Philadelphia-born Richman graduated college with a pharmaceutical license in two states, but he soon pivoted to acting. In the 1950s, he treaded the boards on Broadway in several major productions, including End as a Man and The Zoo Story. In the 1960s, he headed west to Hollywood, and some of his notable movie performances came in The Black Orchid and 4 Faces.

The last-named film was one Richman himself composed, based on a one-man play he wrote. The prolific Richman penned another play, a memoir, short stories, and novels.

In 1990, the Silver Medallion from the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Sybil Brand Humanitarian Award from the Jeffrey Foundation were bestowed upon Richman. He is survived by his wife Helen, five children, and six grandchildren.