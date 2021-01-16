The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Spies Zoe Laying Hands on Zende

Kiara Barnes

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) does some serious groveling to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope bond over Liam’s wandering . . . eye.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) makes a move on Zende (Delon de Metz) . . . as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) watches on.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) tells Summer (Hunter King) ALL of Sally's (Courtney Hope) business.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to know the truth about the fruit of her womb.

Zoe spies some information not meant for her . . . on Zende’s phone.

Bill (Don Diamont) does his best to reason with Katie (Heather Tom).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants to know who Steffy wants as her baby’s daddy.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) pops in to check up on the most recent Logan drama.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Ridge to stand up for him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is furious with Steffy and Liam!

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) confronts Liam with his history of being a low-down, dirty dog.

Paris (Diamond White) starts her new job at the Forrester Foundation.