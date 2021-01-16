Days of Our Lives Promo: Long-Awaited Questions Get Answers

Marci Miller

Marci Miller

The fog clears on Days of Our Lives. Some of those pesky details you've been wondering about get ironed out. 

Gabi's (Camila Banus) back and she guns for her last lust target, Jake (Brandon Barash) . . .  but Kate (Lauren Koslow) may have something to say to her frenemy.

Dr. Marlena (Deidre Hall) works her special brand of magic to help Allie (Lindsay Arnold) remember what happened the night she was raped.

Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) long chess game comes to a checkmate when Abigail (Marci Miller) pushes her last move. 

Watch the new DAYS promo below:

 

