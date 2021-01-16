Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kate Interrupts Gabi’s Attempt to Climb Jake Like a Tree

Lauren Koslow

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) heart skips a beat.

Rafe (Galen Gering) hauls Xander (Paul Telfer) down to the Salem PD.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has some strong words for Bonnie (Judi Evans).

The brothers Vitali (Lucas Adams, Mike Manning) have a stand off!

Maggie bestows some words of wisdom on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) heads to Statesville to check in on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns and makes some major changes at DiMera.

Charlie gives Tripp a good swift kick.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) wants Marlena (Deidre Hall) to help her remember the night of the rape.

Charlie finds Claire (Isabel Durant).

Jake (Brandon Barash) has a steamy dream about Gabi (Camila Banus).

Chad (Billy Flynn) pays Dr. Rolf (William Utay) a visit . . . and learns Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) motivations for destroying his family.

Belle (Martha Madison) gets all motherly with Claire.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony have a little chat about DiMera.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) figures out what to do about Philip.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) tries to get Ava (Tamara Braun) to chill.

Abigail (Marci Miller) needs answers from Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Jake is surprised to see that Gabi has returned to Salem.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) walks in on Jake and Gabi in a precarious position.

Bullets fly!