General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie and Dante Get All Up In Their Feelings About Lulu

Kirsten Storms

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Sam (Kelly Monaco) catches some info not meant for her ears.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) does a little groveling to Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has some questions for Franco (Roger Howarth).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) does her best to clear up her drunken mess.

Carly (Laura Wright) does the unexpected and realizes she can’t do everything herself.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) starts sniffing around Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Cameron (William Lipton) gets some hope for the future.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) bond over Lulu.

Ava (Maura West) tries to make things right.

Jax just doesn’t quite know what to do.

Jason (Steve Burton) reminds Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is a dangerous gent.

Britt sees a different side of Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has some strong words for mama Carly.

Nina knows EXACTLY what Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is up to.