The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Makes a Demand

Eric Braeden

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) grills Devon (Bryton James) about his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Amanda: The legal maverick has a showdown with her ex, Nate (Sean Dominic).

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) makes headway with his son Adam (Mark Grossman) as he issues a demand to his daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) has some concerns surrounding her granddaughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Watch for Nikki to guide Victoria on the right path.

Adam: The black sheep Newman is troubled by Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) recovery.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) learns she isn't able to have a child.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) reaches out to Nikki for help with Faith. Watch for Sharon's connection with Adam to trouble Chelsea.

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) meets with Florence "Flo" Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and has a nice chat surrounding Sally (Courtney Hope).

Kevin: The hacker (Greg Rikaart) has a stunning visitor.