Josh Duhamel to Replace Armie Hammer In JLo Comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel is about to step down the aisle with Jennifer Lopez. Let me explain. The former All My Children star has signed on to Lopez's upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Duhamel's casting comes a week after Armie Hammer departed the role. Disturbing DM's alleged to be sent by Hammer via a secret Instagram account appeared on social media. He is accused of writing messages discussing cannibalism, rape fantasies, and violence, ETOnline reports.

Hammer released a statement where he said,

I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.

Duhamel is currently in negotiations to take over the role.

The film tells the tale of a couple who bring their families together for a destination wedding as they get cold feet. Then, the entire wedding party is taken hostage. If Duhamel is hired, the film is slated to begin filming in February.