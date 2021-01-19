Justin Hartley to EP and Star in TV Adaptation of Thriller 'The Never Game'

Steven Bergman Photography

Former The Young and the Restless star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) is embarking on a new project. Deadline has announced that the This Is Us actor has optioned the rights to Jeffrey Deaver's thriller novel The Never Game.

Hartley is slated to star in a possible first season of The Never Game, which he will co-executive produce with Ken Olin and writer Michael Cooney. Hartley will play Colter Shaw, a crime-solver man who treks across the country in his RV. But when he risks his life to help a victim, will he himself become a target?

Hartley and Olin (who will also direct) will develop the project under their respective banners, ChangeUp Productions and Afterportsmouth Productions, for 20th Television. Olin is also the directing executive producer of This Is Us. Additional producers on The Never Game will be Julianna LaRosa, Head of ChangeUp Productions, and Roxy Olin, Head of Afterportsmouth Productions.