Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 20, 2021

Rick Springfield

All My Children

  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent, airing Feb. 14 at 8 PM EST

As the World Turns

  • Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) voices Mora the Mermaid in Netflix's cartoon original Disenchantment; Part 3 is out now

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Adain Bradley (ex-Xander) appears in the movie Wrong Turn, out Jan. 26
  • Nicola Posener (ex-Amelia) stars in the horror film Shook, debuting on Shudder on Feb. 18

Days of Our Lives

  • Mike Manning (Charlie)'s new film, Son of the South, is out Feb. 5, the actor shared on Twitter
  • Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric) stars in the 2017 Hallmark movie Valentine's Again, airing on Feb. 14 at 9 PM EST for the channel's "Love After Ever" programming 
  • Allison Sweeney (Sami) stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death, airing Feb. 21 at 8 PM EST

General Hospital

  • Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) stars on Season 8 of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart, premiering Feb. 21 at 9 PM EST
  • Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) hosts a new weekly Sirius XM radio show, Working Class DJ with Rick Springfield, on '80s on 80, starting Jan. 22 at 8 PM EST; he's also released a cover of Badfinger's "Love Is Gonna Come at Last"

Guiding Light

Loving

  • Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) makes a cameo in Evan Stanley's music video for "Memories" (a Maroon 5 cover)

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless

