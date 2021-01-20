Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady Weston) is coming back to Salem. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actress will reappear on the show, starting Thursday, Jan. 28...and she won't be a ghost!

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Victoria Konefal EXITS Days of Our Lives

SOD previously reported the casting of Jason Downs as Rhodes, a mysterious man with a connection to Ciara. No word yet on how long Ciara will be back for, but we can't wait for her return!