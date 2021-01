A Martinez

A Martinez is heading to the big screen. Multi-soap thespian Martinez has signed on to the upcoming Michael Bay action-thriller Ambulance.

Deadline is reporting the plot is being kept hush-hush. However, the film is expected to mirror '90s action movies such as Speed and Bay's own Bad Boys. Martinez joins the film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez, with the recently-added Keir O’Donnell and Moses Ingram.