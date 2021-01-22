Alex Trebek's Swan Song Gives Boost to Jeopardy's Ratings

The final Jeopardy! episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek brought ratings gold for ABC. According to Deadline, the game show was the top syndicated program the week of Jan. 4 and had its most-watched week of the season so far, with 11.1 million (live and same day) tuning in.

In addition, that week of Jeopardy! was its highest-rated and most-watched since April 27, 2020. Trebek's last telecast, airing on Jan. 8, averaged 14.0 million total watchers and a 8.1 HH rating (its best audience and rating since June 3, 2019).

Up against other broadcasting, even primetime shows, Jeopardy! took home the gold four days out of five. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the show only aired in 75% of the country due to coverage of Capitol attack.