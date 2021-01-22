The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Learns About the Adventures of Liam's Super Sperm

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pulls Zende (Delon de Metz) aside to chat about Zoe (Kiara Barnes). 

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes a paternity test. 

Bill (Don Diamont) wants another turn around the dance floor with Katie (Heather Tom). 

Ridge asks resident social worker, Paris (Diamond White), for some insight. 

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is stunned to learn disturbing news about Zoe. 

Paris decides to give Carter the inside info on Zoe. 

Ridge goes IN on Zende and Zoe. 

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Steffy's pregnancy. 

Zoe pushes Carter to set a wedding date . . . SOON!

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) play matchmaker for Bill and Katie. 

Brooke and Steffy have a showdown. 

