GMA3: What You Need To Know to Cross Over to General Hospital

ABC, Disney

Get ready for a very ABC crossover! According to Soap Opera Digest, GMA3: What You Need to Know (the third hour of Good Morning America) will pop up in Port Charles on General Hospital. In the soap's storyline, ace reporter Jackie Templeton (Kim Delaney) will host a remote segment for GMA3, in which she interviews Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) in the Metro Court.

Don't expect for this to be a regular sit-down, however. Ms. Templeton's chat with Sasha will smooth the road for a pretty big secret to be revealed. The scenes will air on Tuesday, Jan. 26.