The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick Turns to Nikki for Help

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) turns to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for help with her infertility issues. Watch for Abby to ask Mariah to be her surrogate. What will the budding journalist do?

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) grills Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). Look for Victor to lay down the law with Victoria and issue a demand. Will Victoria bend or defy her father?

Billy/Victoria: The Abbott black sheep takes his daughter Katie to Chancellor Communications. While there, the little girl meets up with Lily (Christel Khalil), and the two become close. Later, the Newman heiress calls Billy to check up on Katie and becomes a bit perturbed when she hears how the child and Lily are having a great time together. Meanwhile, watch for Billy and Victoria to have a sense of déjà vu.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) goes to his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), for help.

Faith: The troubled teen (Alyvia Alyn Lind) rebuffs her grandma's assistance.

Victoria: The heiress protects what's hers.

Rey: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) tells Sharon (Sharon Case) to break things off with Adam (Mark Grossman). Will she do it?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) schools her daughter Summer (Hunter King) on Plotting 101.

Sally: The scheming fashion assistant (Courtney Hope) turns to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy's (Michael Mealor) past comes back to bite him.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) has a chat with his cousin Devon (Bryton James) about family issues.

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) has a secret that's been troubling her.

Gloria: The grifter (Judith Chapman) begs her daughter-in-law Lauren (Tracey Bregman) for another chance.