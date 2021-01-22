WATCH: Mark Consuelos Gives Some Intel on Upcoming All My Children Reboot

Mark Consuelos appeared on The Talk on Friday and gave the ladies the 411 on the upcoming All My Children reboot he, television producer Andrew Stearn, Robert Nixon, son of AMC creator Agnes Nixon, and Consuelos' wife and AMC grad Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) have teamed up on and is heading to primetime. Consuelos discussed how being on the mothership changed his life. Consuelos told the panel,

All My Children was such a big part of my life and my wife's life. And you know, I met my wife there obviously, had kids, became a young man on that show. And we got the opportunity to reboot the primetime version and the idea was brought to us, and we're so excited. Of all the things that we've ever announced that we're going to do, this is one of the biggest responses we've got from our fans. They're so excited. It's a big piece of TV that's been missing for such a long time. And we're going to bring it back.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Creating All My Children Reboot for Primetime

The former AMC heartthrob also gave a little tea on what fans can expect with the drama, which is being written and executive produced by Leo Richardson. When asked by Sheryl Underwood on who will be coming back - she wondered about the Cortland and Warner clans - Consuelos stated,

I know they're going to bring back some fan favorites, and it will take place in Pine Valley, and I'm really, really excited.

So are we, Mark! Watch the interview below.