You Bet Your Life Reboot, Hosted by Jay Leno, Sold in 85 Percent of U.S.

You Bet Your Life is prepping for a fall 2021 launch after it has been sold in 85 percent of the U.S. The classic game show, hosted by former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno and originally hosted by the late comic Groucho Marx, will have two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. 

According to Next TV, the show will reteam Leno and his former Tonight Show band leader Kevin Eubanks, has been sold to the Fox Television stations along with groups such as Block, Gray, McKinnon, Meredith, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair, Standard Media, Sun Broadcasting and others. The show will be distributed by Fox First Run. 

In a released statement, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run Stephen Brown said, 

Combining the expertise of two of Hollywood’s top producers, Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, with the joint hosting experience of the tremendously talented Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, You Bet Your Life will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now

 Leno also chimed in and stated,

One of my favorite things to do is to talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game that allows me to do just that.

 

