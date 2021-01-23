Days of Our Lives Promo: Ciara Is Holding Out For a Hero

Victoria Konefal

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is trapped in a glass cage on Days of Our Lives. Luckily, her hero Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets the feels that his new wife is really alive.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is concerned that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has a target on his back, courtesy of the mob. Unfortunately, someone else takes his bullet.

Jake (Brandon Barash) scoffs at Gabi's (Camila Banus) jealous-fueled request.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) takes a deep dive into her memory bank with the help of Super Doc Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Abigail (Marci Miller) gives Anna (Leann Hunley) the skinny on Gwen (Emily O'Brien), while delivering another well-placed message on the conniving nanny.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: