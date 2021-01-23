Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Decides to Show Chloe Better Than She Can Tell Her

Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Brady (Eric Martsolf) takes a bullet!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is positively giddy about Eric’s impending return.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) puts Allie (Lindsay Arnold) under.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) frets for her man’s life . . . and about why he was with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is given a good bill of health.

Lani (Sal Stowers) comes to Kristen’s aid.

Allie remembers the night of her rape.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) enjoy a little bonding time.

Eli asks Xander (Paul Telfer) for help.

Kristen escapes prison with a gun.

Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) returns to Salem.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) canoodle in the DiMera mansion.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) finds himself in Kristen’s crosshairs.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) reminisces about his wedding day.

Chloe faces down Kristen and the business end of her gun.

Kate asks Jake about his feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus).

Lani and Eli (Lamon Archey) get some news about their babies.

Ben tells Claire (Isabel Durant) he still thinks Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is amongst the living.

Abigail (Marci Miller) shows Gwen (Emily O'Brien) the business end of her fist.

Xander tells Victor EVERYTHING about Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Nicole and Ava (Tamara Braun) have a little bonding time.

Ciara begs to be released.

Tripp makes a brotherly appeal to Charlie (Mike Manning).

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole have a little bonding time.

Abigail takes a little advice from Anna (Leann Hunley).