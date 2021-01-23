Lynn Herring

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) tries to get one over on Ava (Maura West).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) remember they are friends.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) uses his newspaper for less than benevolent means.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) provides Nina (Cynthia Watros) with the assistance she needs.

Michael (Chad Duell) thinks about his options.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets a helping hand from Portia (Brook Kerr).

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) needs some advice from a familiar face.

Finn (Michael Easton) wants answers from Jackie (Kim Delaney).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) makes a decision.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Willow rekindle their friendship.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) sends Carly (Laura Wright) packing.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes new acquaintances.

Curtis starts to see the truth about how relationships are supposed to work.