The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Bill Begs Hard For Katie's Forgiveness

Don Diamont

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) puts his heart on the line on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spencer magnate wants his lengthy estrangement from Katie (Heather Tom) to be over.

Bill asks to move back home, but Katie isn't sure she can trust this man with her heart.

Watch the new B&B promo below: