Perry Botkin Jr., Composer of The Young and the Restless Theme, Dead at 87

Composer and musician Perry Botkin Jr. died last week at the age of 87, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Botkin left his mark on the TV world in a career that spanned over 40 years.

In 1977, Botkin won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement for Nadia's Theme, which has been used on The Young and the Restless since it first aired in 1973.

In addition to Y&R, Botkin was also known for his work on Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, the ABC Movie of the Week, and much more. 

Botkin started out in high school as a trombone player in a jazz quartet. He is survived by his wife, son, and grandson.

