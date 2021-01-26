Days of Our Lives Recap: Kristen Struggles With the Devil On Her Shoulder

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) whips off a quick text to Xander (Paul Telfer) to see if he found any intel on the missing babies. Enter Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), who asks Sarah if she's seen Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Apparently, his lonely bed wasn't slept in. Maggie isn't half as worried as Sarah, who blurts out that Philip could be dead. (That's what you get when you ask a question . . . the worst possible answer). Maggie, like most of us, just doesn't know how to respond.

Knock, knock Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), it's Brady (Eric Martsolf)! Chloe doesn't open the door, but Philip does . . . in a tight black tank top and a sarcastic, "Good morning sunshine." Brady is concerned as he scans the bedroomscape.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is still ruminating on that pesky New Year's Eve picture of Chloe and Brady kissing! There's an insanely long flashback to her visit with Brady, who had to do Chinese arithmetic to come up with something that would soothe the simmering beast within. Kristen tries to convince herself to trust Brady.

Luckily, a shiny ball in the form of Lani (Sal Stowers) comes to Statesville for a visit. Now, Kristen's attention is diverted to those missing babies . . . did she find them??? When Lani says no, Kristen gives her a big mama bear hug.

Eli (Lamon Archey) is pacing around the Salem PD den. He's waiting for Xander, who was supposed to make contact with the nefarious Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt). Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do so, but he doth have a plan.

