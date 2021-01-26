Lexi Ainsworth Set to Return to General Hospital

Author:
Publish date:
Lexi Ainsworth 02

General Hospital will soon be welcoming back Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina). Soaps.com reports that the legacy character is headed back to Port Charles...and not a moment too soon. 

After all, dad Sonny (Maurice Benard) is MIA. Meanwhile, mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has fallen off the wagon and had a one-night stand with Ned (Wally Kurth)! Surely Kristina's beleaguered family could use her back in town.

The Emmy-winning actress will air starting Tuesday, Feb. 8.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lexi Ainsworth
General Hospital

Lexi Ainsworth Returns as GH's Kristina

Lexi Ainsworth
General Hospital

GH's Lexi Ainsworth to Appear In The Guest Book

bergman107636
Pop Confidential

Nancy Lee Grahn Speaks Out on Lexi Ainsworth's GH Departure

Kate MacMullen, William Lipton
General Hospital

GH's Katelyn MacMullen, William Lipton Reflect on Emmy-Worthy Work