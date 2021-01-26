General Hospital will soon be welcoming back Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina). Soaps.com reports that the legacy character is headed back to Port Charles...and not a moment too soon.

After all, dad Sonny (Maurice Benard) is MIA. Meanwhile, mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has fallen off the wagon and had a one-night stand with Ned (Wally Kurth)! Surely Kristina's beleaguered family could use her back in town.

The Emmy-winning actress will air starting Tuesday, Feb. 8.