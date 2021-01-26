Lexi Ainsworth Set to Return to General Hospital
General Hospital will soon be welcoming back Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina). Soaps.com reports that the legacy character is headed back to Port Charles...and not a moment too soon.
After all, dad Sonny (Maurice Benard) is MIA. Meanwhile, mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has fallen off the wagon and had a one-night stand with Ned (Wally Kurth)! Surely Kristina's beleaguered family could use her back in town.
The Emmy-winning actress will air starting Tuesday, Feb. 8.