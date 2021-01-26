Loni Love Spills Which Daytime Veterans She Wants to Join The Real

Steven Bergman Photography

After the departures of Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales, plus the addition of Garcelle Beauvais, The Real has seen its fair share of changes in the past few seasons. Co-host Loni Love wouldn't mind adding some familiar faces to the table sometime soon.

The comic told Entertainment Tonight she has her eye on former Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Keke Palmer. Love dished:

Keke is always working. That's why we can't get Keke... If we could ever lock her down... she's that young, fresh, fierce, fearless girl that we really, really love. The viewers love when she comes on. I love when she comes on too. Keke, when you get unemployed call us.

Another face familiar to daytime viewers is on Love's short list: The View alum Raven-Symoné. Last year, speculation spread that the actress was headed to the talk show, which she denied. Love added: