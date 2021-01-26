The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont to Crossover to The Young and the Restless

Don Diamont is returning to The Young and the Restless...but not as Brad Carlton, whom he played for 24 years. The soap vet will head to Genoa City in his The Bold and the Beautiful role of alpha male Bill Spencer, reports Soap Opera Digest.

Dollar Bill's trip from California to Wisconsin will be the latest chapter of the recent Y&R and B&B crossover. The actor explained:

I had not ever considered that I would be part of a crossover, just because my character was so well-defined at Y&R. It wasn’t like I was on for three months. I had never even considered that possibility, so it just kind of took me by surprise when they asked.

Diamont will air on Y&R during the week of Feb. 8.