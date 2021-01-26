Vinessa Antoine's 'Diggstown' Heads to Fox

General Hospital alumna Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) has been making waves as lawyer Marcie Diggs on the Canadian drama Diggstown. Now, the actress is heading back to American airwaves. Deadline is reporting that Fox has acquired the legal drama.

UPDATED: General Hospital Alum Vinessa Antoine's Diggstown Heads to BET+

Fox picked up twelve episodes for the first two seasons of eOne's Diggstown. Many networks have bought international scripted dramas in order to acquire already-existing content, since COVID-19 restrictions have limited the ability to film.

The Floyd Kane-created Diggstown has been renewed for a third season in Canada.