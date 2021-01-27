Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 27, 2021

kristian alfonso

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Kelli Barrett (ex-Maddie) will participate with husband Jarred Spector in two showings of a limited-capacity, distanced performance of Funny How It Happens: A Valentine's Day Celebration, taking place Feb. 14 at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 4 PM and 8 PM

Days of Our Lives 

One Life to Live

  • Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) has lent his voice to a virtual forest tour for Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) 
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the musical Tick, Tick...BOOM!, coming to Netflix in 2021

Passions

  • Mark Wystrach (ex-Fox) stars in the Tammy Faye Bakker biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, premiering Sept. 24

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) has joined the cast of the all-star anthology Women's Stories; her segment, Lagonegro, will be directed by Lucia Puenzo 

