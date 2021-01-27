Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michael Strahan

Former New York Giants star and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to TMZ, the NFL Hall of Fame member has been absent from the ABC morning show all week, due to him being in quarantine, along with him working remotely for his Fox NFL Sunday job when the NFC championship game took place.

The site reports Strahan was taking precautions as he learned on Sunday he was exposed to COVID-19 sometime last week and began to quarantine immediately. Strahan's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, 16, were in contact with him after he was exposed and are going to be tested along with their mother and Strahan's ex-wife, Jean. So far no word on their results. As of right now, Strahan is not experiencing any severe symptoms.

The site claims Strahan will discuss his diagnosis remotely on GMA this Thursday.