ABC News President James Goldston to Depart in March

ABC, Disney

ABC News is undergoing some more changes. SVP of Talent and Business Affairs, Barbara Fedida was let go last year after making racist remarks. Now, the division's president, James Goldston, is leaving at the end of March 2021, reports Variety.

Of his own move, Goldston shared:

It’s a really tough decision. I’ve loved every day of my 17 years at ABC News, but in recent times I’ve always assumed that after this extraordinary election cycle, which we’ve covered at a full sprint for four years, it would be time for a change. After a great deal of reflection over the last few months, I’m ready for a new adventure.

Among the programs ABC News oversees are Good Morning America - Goldston's tenure saw GMA become the most-watched morning news show in the USA - and The View. A source tells Variety that Walt Disney will search far and wide for Goldston's successor.

Goldston has held the job of president since 2014. He first joined the network in 2004 as senior producer of primetime specials and investigative reports, eventually becoming the leading producer on GMA and Nightline. His time at the helm saw big interview "gets" with celebs and global stories.

Recently, ABC News' coverage of the presidential inauguration snagged the most eyeballs among broadcast networks. The only TV outlet to nab more viewers was CNN.

The trade site states that Hilary Estey McLoughlin, who oversees The View, is likely to depart ABC in the coming weeks.