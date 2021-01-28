Nick Cannon's Talk Show Officially Greenlit for Fall 2021
After making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast last year, Nick Cannon saw his impending talk show debut postponed. Now, the comedian's self-titled, syndicated chatfest has been greenlit. The show will officially debut in fall 2021, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Distribution comes courtesy of Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, while Fox Television Stations is the lead affiliate group. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus stated:
We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick's unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall.
Cannon added:
It's been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I'm able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me. With this show, we'll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.