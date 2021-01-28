Nick Cannon's Talk Show Officially Greenlit for Fall 2021

Steven Bergman Photography

After making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast last year, Nick Cannon saw his impending talk show debut postponed. Now, the comedian's self-titled, syndicated chatfest has been greenlit. The show will officially debut in fall 2021, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Distribution comes courtesy of Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, while Fox Television Stations is the lead affiliate group. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus stated:

We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick's unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall.

Cannon added: