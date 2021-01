Tyler Johnson Set to Return to The Young and the Restless

After exiting The Young and the Restless last fall, Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway) is heading back to Genoa City. Theo will pop up in Wisconsin - a far cry from his new home in Paris - to show his handsome face, reports Soaps.com.

No word on the length of Johnson's stay, but he will begin to air the week of Feb. 8.